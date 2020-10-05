Beavers to be 'relocated' after gnawing trees at Summerside park
Significant damage has been reported at Heather Moyse Park recently
Summerside officials have been dealing with complaints over the last few weeks about "significant damage" caused by beavers in Heather Moyse Park.
Coun. Cory Snow, chair of the city's community services committee, says beavers have been gnawing on a variety of trees planted throughout the park.
"Beavers need to chew off trees, is my understanding, to keep their teeth from growing so large, so they're just doing what they naturally would do. Unfortunately, it's causing some significant damage for us," Snow told CBC News.
"So we need to do what we can do safely for the beavers and our park and address the issue."
He said he didn't have an exact figure for the number of trees affected.
The city has asked the province for a permit "to safely remove and relocate" the beavers from the park near Three Oaks High School, said Snow.
We tend to have wildlife in all our parks, which is great.— Summerside Coun. Cory Snow
The park area is a marshland, so the beavers are in the area naturally, "doing what beavers do," he added. "We tend to have wildlife in all our parks, which is great."
The recreational area is named in honour of Heather Moyse, a native of Summerside who won Olympic gold in the women's bobsleigh event at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games along with partner Kaillie Humphries.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker, CBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.