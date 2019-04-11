Summerside set to spend $100K for playground equipment

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., has earmarked $100,000 in its budget for new playground equipment for LeFurgey Park.

Children in the area are aging and the equipment isn't keeping up.

"Currently there are approximately 300 houses just in the LeFurgey area subdivision. That doesn't include the surrounding residences," said City Coun. Carrie Adams.

"It's much-needed, as what is there now is currently zero-to-five age equipment. There is nothing for older, school-age like five to 12."

'Families are really excited'

The park area was once a ball field and so there is a lot of room to add more equipment, Adams said.

The exact equipment is yet to be determined, Adams said, and while $100,000 may sound like a lot of money, pieces of equipment for older children can cost $10,000 to $12,000 before installation.

"Various residents have contacted me with ideas, and all those ideas will be brought forward to community services."

People in the area seem excited about the proposed project, said Adams.

"There is a lot of children in LeFurgey and the surrounding area and we have a great sidewalk access to the park. So families are really excited that there is going to be an opportunity before them to have something there."

Council is expected to vote to pass its budget next week, Adams said.

"I haven't personally heard that there is any issue with this park. I believe everybody realizes it is a much-needed piece for this area."

