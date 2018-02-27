Charlottetown Police make arrests in vehicle break-ins

Charlottetown Police have made multiple arrests after a jump in reports of thefts from vehicles and sheds last week.

Six men — who police say are repeat offenders — ranging in age from 23 to 48 have been arrested, and a total of 42 charges laid.

The six offenders have a combined criminal record of 262 convictions, say police.

Particular neighbourhoods appeared to be targeted in the thefts. The six arrests are all unrelated to each other, according to police.

