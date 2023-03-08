Summerside residents not feeling safe in their homes, and province can help, says councillor
'When they're afraid of the neighbourhood they're living in, that's a scary thing'
A Summerside city councillor is raising concerns about the safety in neighbourhoods like Meadow Heights because of illegal activity, including illicit drug use, in the area. .
What used to be a tight-knit family-friendly community, said Coun. Carrie Adams, has recently become a place where kids no longer play outside alone, seniors are scared to walk at night and the nearby park sits empty.
"While this is not an issue that is new to the city, this is an issue that is very uncommon to this particular area," Adams told council during a committee meeting Tuesday night.
"Residents are wondering what can police do to assist residents in the area to feel safe again in their own homes and on their properties."
Cars have been broken into, strangers are knocking on the doors of random houses and, in some cases, walking into homes that don't belong to them, she said.
"I had an email from a 12-year-old girl," said Adams, and then proceeded to read it out loud.
"I'm a 12-year-old girl and I should want to be in my room feeling safe and cosy but lately I don't ... It's getting to the extent where some nights I go up and sleep with my dad."
Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act
Adams would like the provincial government to consider implementing a safer communities and neighbourhoods act — similar to what is currently in place in other provinces like Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
"It allows law enforcement to seize a property that has had illegal activity taking place," she said.
"It's not like we're reinventing the wheel. This is something that other provinces have."
Several members of council showed support, including Deputy Mayor Cory Snow.
"I'm willing to do whatever possible to make our city safe when you are receiving letters from 12-year-old girls about wanting their neighbourhood to be safe, that really pulls on the heartstrings," he said.
"But beyond that, we just really need to make sure we're doing everything we can."
'Why not give it a try?'
According to Adams, it's not just Meadow Heights that could benefit, community safety should be a priority everywhere.
"If it works, why not give it a try?" she said.
Mayor Dan Kutcher agrees.
"You want to make sure the kids are happy and outgoing," he said.
"When they're afraid of the neighbourhood they're living in, that's a scary thing."
The plan now is to get a rundown from city police about the actions they are currently taking to keep communities safe and find out what additional tools they need to be successful, Kutcher said.
He said he also plans to ask for a meeting with the province after the election to request it considers implementing safer communities legislation.
"The goal ultimately is to try and make our community better every day," said Kutcher. "So that's what we're here to do. We'll always do our best and we'll take it from there."
