New Summerside street rezoned for higher density development

A new development on Putters Street in Summerside, P.E.I., is one step closer to being realized after a special meeting of council Tuesday evening.

Council met to discuss an application to have 16 lots rezoned to allow for row house, town housings and apartments. It unanimously voted to move the project along and refer it to the planning board.

"This is the first step in the process," said planning board chair Coun. Brian McFeely.

"We have a number of people moving into the city so we want to make sure that we have an inventory that allows them to acquire the accommodations they require."

The property is currently zoned as low-density mixed residential for single family, duplex and semi-detached dwellings. The application made by MacDuff Holdings would see the lots rezoned as high-density mixed residential, which means it can be developed commercially as apartments, row houses and townhouses.

Raising housing supply to meet demand

"We have interest for triplexes and four-units," Robert Duffy of MacDuff told the council..

"The lots are very deep, so there is people wanting to purchase them for multi-unit developments,"

Duffy said a fourplex would be the largest development due to an agreement with the previous landowner. Four-unit dwellings would require two lots.

The property is in Summerside, but on the boundary with the community of Linkletter. The city solicited feedback from the neighbourhood, including running an ad in the newspaper and delivering letters to the neighbours on the Summerside side of the boundary, but received no public comments.

"We're living through what some would describe as a housing crisis and the demand exceeds the supply at the moment," McFeely said.

"Anything that we can do to address that is important."

The application will go to the planning board at their next meeting on Aug, 4. The board will make a recommendation and it will return to council on Aug. 17.

