No charges in fatal Summerside crash

There will be no charges following an accident Saturday that killed a motorcyclist in Summerside, P.E.I.

The accident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday.

In a news release, police said the driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Summerside man, lost control while travelling south on MacEwen Road and veered into oncoming traffic. He struck a car travelling north.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. None of the occupants of the car were injured.

There will be no charges laid in connection with the accident, police said.

The death was one of four connected to vehicle accidents on the weekend.