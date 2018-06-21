Suspect in Summerside motel robbery pleads not guilty

One of three men charged with robbing a motel in Summerside last month has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Scott Bruce Dalziel, 44, entered the plea in Summerside court on Tuesday. His trial has been set for Aug. 27 and 28.

Dalziel was one of four suspects in the May 27 robbery at the Water Street motel. Two others have not yet entered pleas.

Congjie Tan, 26, is scheduled to appear in court June 26th and Aaron Christopher Pritchard, 34, is expected to appear on July 3.

All three suspects remain in custody.

A fourth man, 32-year-old Jeremy Stephens, was shot by police during his arrest and died hours later in hospital.

