Drugs believed to be connected to Summerside motel brawl

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they found illegal drugs in a local motel room after being called to a disturbance involving weapons, including a baseball bat.

When police arrived at the Bakers Lighthouse Motel at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, they say they found two men who had obvious head injuries and a third who appeared to have been sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Police say they expect to lay charges against five people, including the two men with head injuries, in connection with the incident. As of Wednesday morning, four had been arrested.

The injuries suffered in the incident were not serious, police said. The men with the head injuries were treated at hospital and released. The man who was sprayed was treated by paramedics at the scene.

One man, a 35-year-old from Summerside, remains in custody and will appear in court Wednesday to answer to charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance.

The other four involved are expected to face charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault causing bodily harm and causing a disturbance.

Information gathered during the investigation prompted the Prince District Joint Forces Drug Section to execute search warrants at one of the rooms of the motel. Police said they seized methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cash and a weapon believed to have been used during the disturbance in the search.

Two of the men involved in the disturbance are now also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

