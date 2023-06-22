Arson suspected at overnight motel fire in Summerside

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are investigating a reported arson at Baker's Lighthouse Motel following a fire early Thursday morning.

Police received a call about the fire at about 12:20 a.m.

Witnesses told police that someone threw an incendiary device at one of the units, according to a news release from Summerside Police Services.

The motel sustained significant damage, as did two vehicles. One minor injury was also reported.

Tenants of the motel were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with temporary lodging.