Trucks stolen from Summerside area recovered
Investigation into thefts is ongoing

CBC News ·
Summerside police located the two trucks stolen Tuesday in the city. (CBC)

Two trucks reported stolen from the Summerside area Tuesday have been located. 

A black 2010 Dodge Ram with P.E.I. plates was located in the New Annan area Wednesday, Summerside Police reported in a written release Thursday.

It had been stolen from a residence on Read Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

An officer found the other truck, a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Nova Scotia plates, in the parking lot of an apartment building, while they were on routine patrol Wednesday in the city's Jennifer Street area.

The truck had gone missing from the St. Lawrence Street area Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said they are still investigating the thefts. 

