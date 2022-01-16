Police looking for Summerside man who went missing during snow storm
Summerside Police are asking the public to help them find a man who went missing during this weekend's winter storm.
Wayne Allan Fitzgerald was last seen leaving a Summerside residence Friday night
Summerside Police are asking the public to help them find a man who went missing during this weekend's winter storm.
Wayne Allan Fitzgerald hasn't been seen since leaving a residence in Beaton Avenue on Friday between 9 and 10 p.m. He's 47 years old.
Fitzgerald was wearing an olive green bomber jacket and blue jeans when he left the home. His family has been unable to contact him since.
Police have checked known locations and associates, but haven't been able to find him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Summerside Police at 902-432-1201, or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?