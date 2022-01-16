Police looking for Summerside man who went missing during snow storm

Summerside Police are asking the public to help them find a man who went missing during this weekend's winter storm.

Wayne Allan Fitzgerald hasn't been seen since leaving a residence in Beaton Avenue on Friday between 9 and 10 p.m. He's 47 years old.

Fitzgerald was wearing an olive green bomber jacket and blue jeans when he left the home. His family has been unable to contact him since.

Wayne Allan Fitzgerald was last seen Friday night when he left a Summerside residence during a snowstorm. (Summerside Police)

Police have checked known locations and associates, but haven't been able to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Summerside Police at 902-432-1201, or Crime Stoppers.