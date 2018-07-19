Military tent city exercise will also help Boys and Girls Club

Close to 500 Canadian Forces troops will be setting up a tent city in Slemon Park, just outside of Summerside, P.E.I., this fall, and the exercise will also be a boon to the local Boys and Girls Club.

They are members of the 4 Engineer Support Regiment based in Gagetown, and every year the regiment has a training exercise to construct a camp. Last year it was in Sydney, Cape Breton, and the year before in Bathurst, N.B.

We're going to take a look at their facilities. — Capt. Jamie Tobin

Capt. Jamie Tobin said while they are on P.E.I. the soldiers will also be doing some work on the local Boys and Girls Club.

"We're going to take a look at their facilities, identify some structural requirements and some renovation requirements, and our crews will actually be working on those facilities and improving them for the benefit the organization," said Tobin.

An advance group will arrive in late October, with all of the troops in Slemon Park for the first three weeks of November.

Tobin said there will be a day for the public to visit the camp.

