P.E.I. police seize more than 500 meth pills in bust

A joint police operation in Summerside, P.E.I., Thursday resulted in the seizure of about 250 grams of methamphetamine tablets and other drugs.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations — which includes RCMP, Summerside and Kensington — stopped a vehicle with two men from New Brunswick inside, according to a news release.

In addition to 501 methamphetamine tablets, police said they found 42 hydromorphone capsules, 48 MDMA tablets, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, other prescription pills, a replica handgun and a collapsible baton.

The two men will be facing drug trafficking charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

