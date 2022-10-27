Dan Kutcher will be the next mayor of Summerside, CBC projects

The CBC Decision Desk projects that Dan Kutcher will be the new mayor of Summerside.

With 35 of 40 polls in by 8:16 p.m., Kutcher has a commanding lead of 2,905 votes to Stewart's 1,762.

By this time, Kutcher has also swept the city — winning the race in all of the city's eight wards.

"It's really exciting, and really looking forward to the opportunity. Certainly humbled and honoured to be able to represent all of the people in this beautiful city of Summerside," Kutcher told CBC News.

Kutcher said he got the impression at the door that people were ready for a change at city hall. He said the first thing he's committing to as mayor is to create a mayor's task force on affordable housing and manageable rent.

"To put all the options on the table to inform a housing strategy for the City of Summerside," he said. "Made in Summerside, made for the people of Summerside."

Kutcher said he and Basil Stewart are friends and said the former mayor had done an "incredible job."

"I have the utmost respect for him and I'm honoured to be able to follow in his footsteps. Certainly they're big shoes to fill," Kutcher said. "But at the same time, I'm ready. I think our community is ready and it's time to move forward."