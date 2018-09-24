Brent Gallant running for mayor of Summerside

Brent Gallant is running for mayor of Summerside. Gallant has been on city council since 1997.

He says his main focuses for the municipality are affordable housing and green energy.

Gallant says if residents look at his track record as a councillor, they will get an indication of what he could achieve as mayor, inaugural project getting the waterfront boardwalk built.

"If you look at the projects I've been involved in the first one I took on, redevelopment of the downtown was my next project, I chaired the building of the CUP and looked at getting financing together for Credit Union place and many other projects," he said.

"I think they'll see that I'm a man that's committed, that's responsible, that will act responsibly, and will always look after the best interests of the community and the citizens and treat everyone equally fairly in this great community that we have."

Basil Stewart, who served as mayor of Summerside from 1985 to 2014, is re-offering for mayor as well — a decision he announced late Friday afternoon.

Municipal elections fall on Nov. 5.

