Skip to Main Content
Brent Gallant running for mayor of Summerside

Brent Gallant running for mayor of Summerside

Brent Gallant is running for mayor of Summerside. Gallant has been on city council since 1997.

Gallant has been on the city's council since 1997

CBC News ·
Brent Gallant is running for mayor of Summerside, where he has served on the city's council since 1997. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Brent Gallant is running for mayor of Summerside. Gallant has been on city council since 1997. 

He says his main focuses for the municipality are affordable housing and green energy.

Gallant says if residents look at his track record as a councillor, they will get an indication of what he could achieve as mayor, inaugural project getting the waterfront boardwalk built.

"If you look at the projects I've been involved in the first one I took on, redevelopment of the downtown was my next project, I chaired the building of the CUP and looked at getting financing together for Credit Union place and many other projects," he said.

"I think they'll see that I'm a man that's committed, that's responsible, that will act responsibly, and will always look after the best interests of the community and the citizens and treat everyone equally fairly in this great community that we have."

Basil Stewart, who served as mayor of Summerside from 1985 to 2014, is re-offering for mayor as well — a decision he announced late Friday afternoon.

Municipal elections fall on Nov. 5.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us