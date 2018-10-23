Affordable housing top priority in Summerside mayoral debate

Summerside's three mayoral candidates squared off in a public debate at the Harbourfront Theatre Monday night.

They tackled questions submitted by members of the community and weighed in on the changes they would bring to the city as mayor.

Vying for the role in the upcoming term are former Summerside mayor Basil Stewart, former city councillor Brent Gallant and entrepreneur Nancy Beth Guptill.

Each candidate had a chance to address issues such as managing the city's debt, retaining young people in the local workforce, and municipal collaboration with private businesses.

But some of the key talking points during Monday's debate surrounded strategies for affordable housing and boosting the city's economy.

Affordable housing a top priority

All three candidates agreed that access to affordable housing was a top priority within their campaigns.

"Affordable housing is a tremendous issue in this community," Gallant said.

"We talk about federal and provincial — I think it's become a municipal issue as well and we're going to have to partner up and do some things on that."

'Affordable housing is a tremendous issue in this community,' says former city councillor Brent Gallant. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Guptill also said she would also pursue a collaborative housing strategy involving all levels of government to explore creative housing options.

"I believe that municipal government needs to have a new policy … that, potentially, with any new development that happens we set aside a percentage of the occupancy has to be affordable housing. We also can be setting aside dollars for affordable housing," she said.

Guptill said she would reach out to the community to find out what their housing needs are.

"It's really important that we as a municipality look at the housing needs of all people. We need to look at students, seniors, low income, single families," Guptill said.

'We really need to take a look at creating spaces for social opportunity, recreation opportunity. When we're talking about retaining our young people...they're looking to spend more time downtown,' says Guptill. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Stewart said creating more affordable housing in the downtown core, specifically for seniors, would also serve to benefit businesses in the area. He said lowering utility costs and tax rates would also make the cost of living more affordable for many in the city and attract more development projects.

"The utility costs, if they're lowered, it would make it much more easy for seniors and for businesses to start and for people to live downtown."

Revitalizing the downtown core

Several of the questions posed to the candidates surrounded how they would attempt to boost Summerside's economy, specifically in the downtown core.

In addition to creating more housing, Stewart said this means lowering tax rates and easing regulations for developers.

"We have to make it attractive for businesses and developers," he said.

"With the utility rates too high, water and sewer rates too high, and taxes too high, in order to attract more businesses and get revenue that way through the business that's what we have to do. Make it more attractive for businesses."

Stewart says lowering utility costs and tax rates would make the cost of living more affordable for many in the city and attract more development projects. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Gallant said Summerside's downtown is on the upswing and he wants to work to promote existing businesses and infrastructure to encourage growth throughout the city.

"We have a wonderful, terrific workforce," Gallant said. "We have to work with our economic development department again to work with the businesses that are here. Let them expand, retain these businesses and just make it easier for them to operate within the city."

It was a full house at Summerside's Harbourfront Theatre as mayoral candidates answered questions submitted by members of the public. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Guptill said she would also like to create more housing downtown as well as more space for people to gather and socialize.

"We really need to take a look at creating spaces for social opportunity, recreation opportunity. When we're talking about retaining our young people," she said.

"They're looking to spend more time downtown."

Polls open Nov. 5

Prior to the debate, candidates running for each of Summerside's eight city council seats had the chance to address the crowd and present their campaign points.

The event was sponsored by the Journal Pioneer in partnership with the Harbourfront Theatre, Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Summerside Inc.

Voters will have their chance to cast their ballots at the polls on Nov. 5.

