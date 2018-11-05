Basil Stewart to be mayor of Summerside, again

Basil Stewart has been elected mayor of Summerside.

As the election is being administered by Elections P.E.I., you can find detailed results here.

Stewart was the mayor of Summerside for 29 years — from 1985-2014. He lost to Bill Martin in the last municipal election. Martin decided not to re-offer this time around.

For council, Summerside's wards have also been decided.

Here's a list of the winners:

Ward 1: Bruce MacDougall.

Ward 2: Justin Doiron.

Ward 3: Barb Ramsay.

Ward 4: Cory Snow.

Ward 5: Greg Campbell.

Ward 6: Norma McColeman.

Ward 7: Brian McFeely (acclaimed).

Ward 8: Carrie Adams.

Tight races among candidates for council included Ward 8, where Carrie Adams beat incumbent Tyler DesRoches by only five votes — 456 to 451.

And in Ward 3, Barb Ramsay unseated incumbent Gordie Whitlock by 33 votes.

