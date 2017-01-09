Summerside man issued $1K fine for violating COVID-19 health order to self-isolate

Summerside police say a 27-year-old man has been issued a $1,000 fine for violating a public health order to self-isolate upon returning from another province.

Police issued the summary offence ticket under the Public Health Act at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on Granville Street in Summerside. The man was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

It was not the first time he had been warned by officials to remain at home and self-isolate.

Police first discovered that the man had recently returned from a trip off-Island at a traffic stop on Monday morning. They warned him that he needed to return home and self-isolate.

Later on Monday, police and conservation officers went to the man's home to speak to him about self-isolation and found him walking on Water Street East. Again they urged him to self-isolate.

In a briefing last week, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson, announced strict fines for those who ignore the Chief Public Health Office's new health orders.

Law enforcement can now issue fines starting at $1,000 for the first offence, $2,000 for the second offence and $10,000 for the third and subsequent offences.

