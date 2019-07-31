Skip to Main Content
Summerside man arrested and charged after 2 assaults
PEI

Summerside man arrested and charged after 2 assaults

A 22-year-old Summerside man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is facing six criminal charges, according to a police news release.

More charges expected, say police

CBC News ·
The first incident happened on Nov. 4 at a motel in the Summerside area where a man was assaulted with a weapon. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

A 22-year-old Summerside man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is facing six criminal charges, according to a police news release.

Summerside police said the man was charged following two recent incidents. 

The first incident happened on Nov. 4 at a motel in the Summerside area, the release said, where another man was assaulted with a weapon.

Police said that incident is still under investigation and further charges are expected. All parties involved in that incident were known to each other, the release said.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose regarding that incident, the release said.

Second incident

The man was also charged after a robbery on Nov. 30, when another man was assaulted and robbed after leaving a convenience store on Granville Street. 

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The 22-year-old was also charged following this incident with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In an email, Summerside police said they arrested the man around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|