Summerside man arrested after 2 TVs stolen during church service, police say

A Summerside, P.E.I., man has been arrested after two TVs were stolen from a church during Sunday service.

The incident was reported to Summerside police Tuesday after staff noticed the televisions missing.

Police identified the 23-year-old suspect thanks to video surveillance captured at the church.

Police say the the man was located Tuesday afternoon and has since been held in custody.

He's set to appear in court Wednesday, facing one charge of theft under $5,000.

