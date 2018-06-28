Summerside's Loyalist Country Inn getting a facelift

The Loyalist Country Inn in Summerside, P.E.I., will undergo major renovations this fall in preparation for its rebranding as a Best Western hotel next spring.

Paul Murphy, who purchased the hotel in March, said upgrades to the hotel's guest rooms have already begun including new mattresses and linens as well as upgraded Wi-Fi.

"More recently, we just did a complete renovation of our dining room and bar area," Murphy said.

The hotel's former Prince William Dining Room and Crown and Anchor Tavern have been combined to create one new restaurant, Iron & Salt.

'It is a bit dated'

The next phase of the project, set to begin on Oct. 1, will include full renovations to guest rooms, including new floors, furniture and bathroom fixtures. The hotel's common areas will also be updated, Murphy said.

The photo on the left shows the hotel's former dining room and the photo on the right shows the new dining room, now the Iron & Salt restaurant. (Submitted by Paul Murphy)

"We felt that the property has experienced a decline over time — it is a bit dated," Murphy said. "We just felt that the time was right to do a significant renovation to bring it up to today's standards and to provide our guests with the best possible lodging experience while they're here in P.E.I."

The project received a $4 million loan from the province, Murphy said, including $2.9 million for the purchase of the hotel and $1.1 million earmarked for renovations.

Loyalist to join Best Western brand

Murphy said his goal is to have renovations finished by March 2019, at which point the hotel will rebrand under the Best Western Signature Collection.

"The signature collection is what's considered a soft brand," Murphy said. "That soft brand allows us to maintain a lot of the individuality, characteristics of the Loyalist."

The new affiliation with Best Western will allow the hotel to access the company's reservation system and loyalty program and provide a more convenient guest experience, Murphy said.

"We're very excited to be part of the Summerside business community. It's a great community and I think the downtown especially is undergoing a bit of a revitalization and we're very happy to be a very small part of that," Murphy said.

There are currently 45 employees at the hotel, Murphy said, and he's hoping to bring on more employees once the renovations are complete.

The hotel will remain open while work is being done and renovations will be completed in phases to avoid disrupting guests or hotel staff, he added.

