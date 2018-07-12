Crowds, crustaceans and contests abound at Summerside's Lobster Carnival

With lobster, harness racing and exhibition rides, the 62nd annual Lobster Carnival got underway Thursday in Summerside, P.E.I.

There will be demonstrations, food tasting and of course, plenty of lobster at the Credit Union Place carnival grounds.

The first carnival was held in 1956 and it's still going strong.

'Community celebration'

Organizer Marlene Campbell said the popular event brings Islanders and tourists together.

"It was started to bring visitors to Summerside. And I think what people love about it is it's a community celebration which welcomes visitors and they get a taste of … how we celebrate our culture."

Thursday night will feature a lobster eating competition and a lobster trap stacking event.

A traditional lobster supper and the P.E.I. Youth Talent competition will highlight Friday evening.

Saturday will see a roller derby demonstration, circus show and cardboard boat races on the waterfront.

It wouldn't be the Lobster Carnival without, well, lobster. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The annual Lobster Carnival has taken over downtown Summerside. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The exhibition rides were a hit on Thursday, as usual. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The food alone attracts many people to the carnival. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The food isn't limited to just lobster. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

