Crowds, crustaceans and contests abound at Summerside's Lobster Carnival
'They get a taste of how we celebrate our culture' says festival organizer
With lobster, harness racing and exhibition rides, the 62nd annual Lobster Carnival got underway Thursday in Summerside, P.E.I.
There will be demonstrations, food tasting and of course, plenty of lobster at the Credit Union Place carnival grounds.
The first carnival was held in 1956 and it's still going strong.
'Community celebration'
Organizer Marlene Campbell said the popular event brings Islanders and tourists together.
"It was started to bring visitors to Summerside. And I think what people love about it is it's a community celebration which welcomes visitors and they get a taste of … how we celebrate our culture."
Thursday night will feature a lobster eating competition and a lobster trap stacking event.
A traditional lobster supper and the P.E.I. Youth Talent competition will highlight Friday evening.
Saturday will see a roller derby demonstration, circus show and cardboard boat races on the waterfront.
<a href="https://t.co/uh2pgIYKIK">https://t.co/uh2pgIYKIK</a>—@PEILobsterFest