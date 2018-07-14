Pride presence biggest ever in 2018 Summerside Lobster Carnival Parade

Amid the colourful floats, bagpipes and tractors in the annual Lobster Carnival Parade in Summerside, P.E.I., a group of about 30 people sang and danced as they showed off their rainbow flags.

Pride PEI recently launched a Summerside chapter and the group made its appearance in the parade as one of the first steps to establishing a larger presence in the community.

"It just shows that there are more people willing to stand up to show that they believe that diversity is important," said Pride PEI board member Janet Bradshaw.

Small group in past years

A small group from Pride PEI participated in the past — one car, and fewer than 10 people. This year, organizers aimed for a bigger presence. In the end, the group had five decorated vehicles and about 30 people joined in the parade.

"Well, last year there was four of us and the year before that, there was also four of us. So the fact that we have ... this many people is great," said participant Zander Gallant.

Zander Gallant has participated in the Lobster Carnival Parade for three years and was glad to see a larger Pride turnout this year. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

When the Summerside Pride chapter was launched in April, there was discussion about possibly hosting the city's first Pride Parade. But organizers say the tight timeline meant that wasn't feasible, so they put their focus on the Lobster Carnival instead.

Nancy Beth Guptill, Pride PEI western event coordinator and the chair of theSummerside chapter, says she's heard from people in the community that they want events they can participate in locally. The Lobster Carnival Parade seemed like a good opportunity, she said.

"We are just really responding to what the community is asking for."

Positive response

Guptill said support from the people in the area, including local businesses, has been very positive.

However, there have been past instances of intolerance in the community.

Negative online comments about the LGBT community prompted one Summerside couple to paint rainbows on sidewalks throughout the city last summer. Similarly, Pride organizers say they are focusing on positive actions that demonstrate inclusion.

Organizers hoped taking part in the parade would make people feel welcome and also make the LGBT community more visible in Summerside. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"Our philosophy really is just to … be positive. You just have to educate those people ... and really not really give them the time of day. Just, it's all about love," said Pride PEI board member Daryl Dickson.

Dickson also hopes by building a presence in Summerside, Pride PEI will be able to draw in people from surrounding rural areas in the western part of the province.

"Most of the events were held down in the Charlottetown area [and] it became a very big barrier for some people to actually participate in those events," Dickson said.

The group had five decorated cars as part of the parade entry. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Eighteen-year-old Gallant said growing up in Summerside, there weren't many supportive resources available to him locally and he's glad to now see a more visible LGBT presence in the community, including in the parade.

"I feel proud to be able to do this ... and show people, like this is who I am and I'm proud," said Gallant.