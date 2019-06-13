With no room in the industrial park, Summerside buying new property

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is purchasing a 5.6-hectare piece of property to develop another industrial park.

The land is located off of Greenwood Drive just north of Credit Union Place.

Mike Thususka, director of economic development for the city, said the plan is to create a light industrial business park.

"The park that's up the street is essentially full," said Thususka, referring to the Summerside Business Park on Industrial Court, a few kilometres from downtown.

"There's one building left in there and it's filling up as we speak. And part of the challenge that we have is, how do you manage future demand that we know is coming, and this is part of the plan to make that happen."

Two existing local tenants are looking to expand and there are two off-Island companies that may be interested in locating in the new park, he said.

The city is in final negotiations with the owner to purchase the land for $510,000.

Part of the property requires a rezoning for the new use, and a public meeting was held on that Wednesday. The planning committee will make a recommendation based on that meeting and council will make a decision on it at its regularly monthly meeting this coming Monday.

More P.E.I. news