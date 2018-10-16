Summerside celebrates 'bumper year' for housing development

It's been a busy year for the planning department at the City of Summerside, P.E.I.

On Monday evening council approved two large housing developments. One was a subdivision on Water Street with 27 single family lots, where the old Heritage Trailer Park used to be. The other is an apartment building and townhouses on McEwen Road.

Coun. Brain McFeely, chair of the planning committee, said there are other larger developments in the works in the city as well.

"It's an exciting time for Summerside, lots of development," said McFeely.

"The staff people mentioned to me here a while back if we got one development request in five years we were doing well, and here we are with five in one year. So it's a bumper year."

Council also approved a three-unit apartment building on Market Street.

McFeely said he sees the rise in immigration and retirement of the baby boomers as reasons for the push for development in the city.

More P.E.I. news