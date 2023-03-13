Summerside to build more than 100 homes with federal funding

The federal government and City of Summerside have reached an agreement that will provide the city with $5.8 million from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund to fast track 132 housing units in the next three years.

The agreement was announced in Summerside Tuesday afternoon.

"Summerside is all-in on housing," Mayor Dan Kutcher said in a news release.

"The HAF complements our housing strategy to build more varied, diverse, dense and attainable housing across the city.

"We are breaking down housing barriers through innovation and hard work to achieve our goal of creating more attainable and affordable housing for all our residents. Today's announcement will help us get there, faster."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

The funding is part of a longer-term plan for 725 housing units over the next decade.

As part of the agreement, Summerside committed to 14 initiatives, initiatives that were laid out in letters from federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser to mayors across Canada about the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser responds to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The commitments are focused on higher housing densities in cities, including allowing four units per residential lot as-of-right, reducing barriers for additional dwelling units on residential properties, such as basement apartments and in-law suites, and creating incentives for the creation of multi-unit buildings.

"[The agreement] will ensure that Summerside has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis," Fraser said in the news release.

The City of Charlottetown balked at some of the conditions in Fraser's letter on the Housing Accelerator Fund. In particular, Mayor Philip Brown objected to allowing four-unit residential developments anywhere in the city.

The housing situation on P.E.I. has been described as a crisis since 2019.

The apartment vacancy rate has regularly been the lowest in the country. One housing researcher estimates the province needs 5,000 more homes immediately to end the crisis, and the province estimates a need for more than 2,000 new housing units a year to keep up with the rate of population growth.

As of Oct. 31, Statistics Canada reported about 176,000 people living on P.E.I., an increase of 6,700 or 4.0 per cent over the previous year.