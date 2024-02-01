Hundreds flock to Summerside town hall about hospital service reductions

Hundreds of people have crowded into a conference room at Credit Union Place for a town hall meeting to let residents share concerns about recent cuts to Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

With more residents lining the halls outside the room, many of those present greeted the arrival of Health Minister Mark McLane by chanting: "PCH! PCH!"

Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher organized the session, which kicked off just after 7 p.m. Thursday, in light of Health P.E.I.'s decision to downgrade intensive-care services at the hospital.

"This decision has people scared, upset and, to be frank, steaming mad," Kutcher said at the beginning of Thursday's town hall. "Critical care is critical to the hospital, and the hospital is critical to our communities.

"This is about more than just critical-care services. This is about protecting all services at the Prince County Hospital."

McLane, Health P.E.I. interim CEO Corrine Rowswell, and Health P.E.I. chief medical officer Katherine McNally were in attendance to respond to the public's concerns.

The room was so full that some people were invited to sit on the edge of the podium because there weren't enough chairs.

McLane began his remarks at the town hall by making a firm commitment to the hospital.

"There is no plan to reduce services at the PCH. We are hearing words like 'cuts,' 'it's part of the plan,' etc. Those words or phrases have never been spoken in any meeting that I've participated in," McLane said. "There is simply no possible path forward to deliver health care on P.E.I. without a strong and vibrant PCH."

Patients transferrred to QEH

Earlier this month, Health P.E.I. cited staff shortages as the reason behind reducing the number of patients who could be cared for at Prince County Hospital's progressive-care unit, cutting the number of beds from eight to four.

If Summerside has more than four patients needing such care at any one time, they must be transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, an hour's drive away.

Residents of Summerside and the surrounding area were lined up out the door of the Credit Union Place conference room Thursday night as a town hall began on the state of health care at Prince Country Hospital. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

The progressive-care unit was what remained after the hospital lost its intensive-care unit in mid-2023, with Health P.E.I. saying it didn't have enough medical specialists to staff an ICU there.

Recruiting and retention

Both McLane and Rowswell gave details of Health P.E.I.'s physician recruitment efforts in recent months and assured the crowd that those efforts will eventually begin to relieve the pressures on the PCH.

"As much as we recruit, we also need to do everything we can to retain our staff. We know that a positive patient experience is having staff who are well and able to practise to the max of their scope," Rowswell said to a round of applause from the crowd.

"We find ourselves here today to ensure that we release that pressure a little bit. We have no intention of making this a permanent situation."

The crowd at the town hall gives PCH staff in attendance a standing ovation. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Derek Bondt, vice-president of the Prince County Hospital Foundation, served as the moderator for the event.

"It's clear from the response tonight that the community is very concerned about the future of the PCH. It's unfortunate that it has come to this point," he said as the meeting got underway.

The town hall is being streamed live on the City of Summerside's Facebook page. At 7:30 p.m., Kutcher noted that 1,500 viewers were watching the event that way, on top of the hundreds of people in the room.