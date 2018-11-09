Two girls hide during Summerside home invasion

A 27-year-old Summerside man is in custody after a home invasion in Summerside Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to a call just before 3:30 p.m. to a break and enter in progress.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere, with Summerside Police, says two teenage girls were home at the time.

"The girls inside the house heard loud banging on the door, they weren't expecting anyone so they went to the upstairs portion of the residence ... and contacted the grandfather who immediately came over," he said.

"While the girls were upstairs and waiting for the grandfather to come over, they could hear the person inside the residence on the main floor rummaging through the house."

Blacquiere says when the grandfather arrived he encountered the suspect who was armed with a knife. The suspect fled.

Another witness who had been called by family had also gone over to the house and he and the grandfather managed to keep the suspect in sight until police arrived.

Blacquiere says the suspect was arrested and had two knives in his person — one described as a large hunting knife, and the other a butcher knife.

No one was injured but Blacquiere says the girls "are pretty shaken up obviously."

"It's pretty concerning obviously. It happened in the middle of the day and these two young girls home alone," he said.

"Luckily nobody was hurt."

Blacquiere says break and enters during the day aren't uncommon.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Friday and faces charges of break and enter into a residence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

More P.E.I. news