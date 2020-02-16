Flooding forces woman, 2 children to evacuate Summerside home

A woman and her two children had to evacuate their Summerside home due to flooding early Saturday.

The Canadian Red Cross said the pipes burst at one of the units of a seven-townhouse complex on Jennifer Street at about 4 a.m.

No one was injured, said Dan Bedell, with the Red Cross.

The extent of the damage to the home isn't known, he said.

"We were told that the issue was that the pipes were frozen and that caused a burst in the pipes and that's what led to the flooding," Bedell said.

"It was all related to the very cold weather we had on Thursday into the early part of the weekend," he said.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have helped the family access emergency lodging and food. The family was able to retrieve their own clothing.

Officials aren't sure how long it will be before the family can return home, Bedell said.

