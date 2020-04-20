9-mm handgun seized in Summerside business search, say police

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they seized a loaded, 9-mm handgun during a search of a Summer Street business Friday.

Summerside's major crime unit had been investigating the weapons-related activity of a man connected to the business.

In addition to the handgun, police said in a news release that they found a significant quantity of what they believe to be cocaine.

A 47-year-old man is facing 12 charges, including possession of a restricted weapon, possessing a weapon while prohibited from doing so and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

From a separate incident, the man faces charges of assault, mischief and uttering threats.

Prince District RCMP assisted in the investigation.

The man was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

