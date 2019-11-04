Police investigating report of gunshot in Summerside

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are investigating a report of a gunshot at a Belmont Street residence sometime overnight Sunday.

Police received a call from a tenant of the residence just before 8:30 a.m. reporting the incident.

Nobody was injured as a result of the shooting, police said in a release. They believe it may have occurred sometime between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

An RCMP K-9 unit assisted police with a search of the neighbourhood and the Summerside police major crime unit is investigating.

