High density housing in Summerside's north end has some residents concerned

A proposal for high density housing in the north end of Summerside, P.E.I., is raising concerns among some residents in the area of Greenwood Drive.

The project would seen construction of 600 housing units, including 17 apartment buildings with 24 rental units each, on what is currently green fields and farmland.

"People have said it's the equivalent of taking the town of Kensington and plopping it down in the field," said Sam Dalton, whose home overlooks the site.

"We like the peacefulness and the quietness of our community, and we'd like to stay that way."

The company that wants to build the housing, Stratford's Flourish Development Group, is asking the city to rezone part of the land from R1 to R4, to permit high density housing.

If approved, that type of housing would be allowed on over half of the 25-hectare site. Development would take place over a period of about 10 years.

'Let's work together,' developer says

Flourish Development Group has projects completed or underway in Charlottetown, Stratford, Montague, and Moncton. Staff of the firm presented their proposal for Summerside at a public meeting at city hall last Wednesday.

About 160 housing units are currently under constrution at various sites around Summerside. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We totally understand how residents feel, but Summerside is growing," general manager Jen Du told CBC News.

Du said the company is aware of the "need to balance" concerns of residents, including green space and traffic. She said the company wants to cooperate with city planners and residents as it develops the property.

"It's a normal part of the process," Du said. "Let's work together."

An eight-page letter from concerned residents is among the comments and feedback that have been sent to city hall following last week's meeting. Dalton and others are now collecting signatures to let city planners know how their neighbours feel.

Request to be discussed Tuesday

"People thought maybe we were going to have 20 homes. Now we're going to have 600," said Karen Perry, a homeowner on Greenwood Drive who signed Dalton's petition.

"I've already started looking at real estate listing for someplace else in Summerside."

Greenwood Drive already has a lot of traffic. Hundreds of people work at the nearby federal tax processing centre. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher and senior staff with the city declined comment Tuesday, citing the need for impartiality as they handle the issue. About 160 housing unit are currently under construction in the city, staff said.

The rezoning request will be discussed Tuesday by the city council's planning board.

The meeting is open to the public.