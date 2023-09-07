Summerside residents speak out about confusing intersection in city's north

Some residents of Summerside say they're concerned about a confusing intersection that's been the site of many near misses.

The intersection of Greenwood Drive and Pope Road has been a concern in the city for years.

Acting on advice from staff in 2019, the City of Summerside added four left-turn lanes on the intersection as well as the infrastructure to install traffic signals in the future.

But back then, city staff told councillors that the average number of vehicles and pedestrians traveling through the intersection on a regular day didn't warrant a full set of traffic signals, and that adding them would actually increase delays on Greenwood outside of peak times.

People living near the area say drivers are sometimes confused about who gets the right of way, and traffic can sometimes be extremely heavy.

Drivers going straight sometimes cut off the sight lines for those trying to make a left turn, says Mary Cameron. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Mary Cameron says something needs to change.

"It's a concern for all residents, really," the Summerside resident said.

"It's hard getting out of Greenwood onto Pope or even just across Pope.... There's a lot of guesswork about when you can jump out or get across or turn."

'It's not safe'

Cameron said drivers going straight sometimes cut off the sight lines for those trying to make a left turn.

She said adding traffic lights has worked well in other parts of the city, and thinks doing so in this intersection may be the answer.

Norbert O'Brien said his wife once had a close call at the intersection while walking their dog.

'Four-way traffic lights would be great,' says Norbert O'Brien. 'It's not safe.' (Tony Davis/CBC)

"Four-way traffic lights would be great," he said. "People coming up from Greenwood Drive turning onto Pope Road have an awful time... It's not safe."

Coun. Justin Doiron said he's received more than 100 messages from people concerned about the intersection.

"Just a lot of specific stories about near misses and, well, in some cases actual traffic accidents," he said. "In general terms, they'd like to see the traffic signals installed there."

The intersection is near the Canada Revenue Agency building on Pope Road. (Google Earth)

'It's not going to get any smoother'

The councillor said there's been a lot of growth in the area, so it's time for city staff to review the numbers again.

"It's a lot easier to get something done if it is recommended by staff," he said.

Coun. Justin Doiron said he's received more than 100 messages from people concerned about the intersection. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"If there is another study done based on increased volume or flow of traffic and if those numbers say, 'Yeah, you know' what we actually recommend [is] installing lights at this intersection,' it is an easier sell to council."

Doiron said installing traffic lights would be a "big budget item" that might be harder to approve. The city said it would cost about $125,000 to install the lights.

Cameron pointed out that the intersection will only get busier as the area's population grows.

"It's not going to get any smoother," she said. "It would be nice to have something done — something permanent."