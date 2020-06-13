Grass clippings on sidewalks a nuisance to some residents, says councillor

A Summerside city councillor is asking residents to think about how they mow the portion of their lawn near the sidewalk.

Justin Doiron said when grass clippings end up on the sidewalk, they can pose a safety hazard for pedestrians, especially if the clippings get wet and slippery.

He said he heard concerns from a couple of residents this week.

"They had to move off the sidewalk, on to the road and into traffic. So the concern was that … you're walking into traffic when there is a perfectly good sidewalk right there."

There is no bylaw addressing how to mow lawns, but Doiron is urging people to ensure the mower is positioned in a way that the clippings are aimed away from the sidewalk.

"There's kind of an implied expectation that residents would keep the city property in front of their homes clear of grass and things like that, kind of like a good neighbour sort of thing."

He also noted that when the clippings make their way onto the road, it can pose hazards for cyclists and people driving motorcycles.

