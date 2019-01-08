$1.5M reno begins at P.E.I. youth club, with more to come

Work has started on a major renovation at Generation XX in Summerside, and the youth club will soon launch a fundraising campaign for phase two.

The current $1.5 million renovation will upgrade the building's plumbing and electrical systems.

Executive director Gordie Whitlock said that work should be finished by the end of March. Then the next phase will begin. That will involve building a new gym above the existing skate park and installing an elevator.

"We're going to be able to offer services to, certainly, more people in terms of things we can do with the mini gym that we're putting upstairs," said Whitlock.

"But the more important part for us is the fact that the building will be totally accessible, and that's going to be open to everybody, and that's extremely important to us."

Generation XX has plans for a new gym above its indoor skate park. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Generation XX has received government funding for the initial work.

Whitlock said the centre will soon launch a fundraising campaign to help cover more of the overall costs.

