Police respond to armed robbery at Summerside gas station

Summerside Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in Summerside early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Ultramar gas station on Granville Street, just after 3:30 a.m., police said in a release.

No one was injured in the incident, but the suspect got away with some cigarettes and more than $300 in cash, police said.

The suspect is described as a teenage boy around 16 years old. He was wearing baggy blue jeans and a black and white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summerside police or Crime Stoppers.

