Fire shuts down Summerside community fridge

Summerside's community fridge has been damaged by fire and is out of operation days after organizers approached city hall about moving it to a safer location.

Police and firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from the shed housing the fridge Saturday at about 9:30 p.m.

Fire chief Ron Enman said the damage was contained to the area where dry goods are stored in the shed, which is still standing.

Summerside Police Cpl. Patrick Daley said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Arson has not been ruled out.

In a Facebook post, Johlene Clow, one of the operators of the community fridge, said it will not be accessible until further notice. She said donations can't be accepted.

"We are all frustrated, believe me, nobody is more angry than I am but we have to first, wait and see what the fire chief says and, second we have to stick together, bring positivity and kindness not our thoughts on who did this or why," she wrote in the post.

The damage was contained to one section of the structure, said Summerside fire Chief Ron Enman. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

City council is considering a request by Clow to move the fridge from its current location on Foundry Street. It is on city property and the city pays the electric bill.

In an interview last week with CBC, she said people have been taking some of the higher-priced items donated to the fridge and reselling them.