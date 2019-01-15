Summerside's Free Store desperate for boys back-to-school clothing

As families prepare for the new school year on P.E.I., the Free Store in Summerside is in urgent need of donations for boys clothing.

The store is having a special back-to-school event with the hope of having enough clothing to meet the needs of students heading back to classrooms in September.

"It's definitely needed because as you know back to school there's the school supplies that they need and there's like the shoes that they need ... all the extra things that they have to give money for. So clothes is a struggle," said Belinda Woods, operator of the store.

The store, which provides free items donated from the community, has been working to put aside as many donations possible, but staff were shocked to realize how few items have been donated for boys.

Reaching out on Facebook

"Our worry now is that there's not very much for boys," Woods said.

"We would like … all sizes because really there isn't very much … anything would be really great."

The store is looking for donations of new or gently-used pants, shirts and footwear appropriate for fall.

You know I've struggled myself, so I understand what people are going through. — Belinda Woods

Woods said the store has put out a "plea" on its Facebook Page to make the community aware of the need.

"It's a lot of strain and a lot of pressure to try and get the children back and ready for school," Woods said.

"We figure if we can help with that then that would … put some of the burden off," she said.

Woods said she established the Free Store after seeing the need in her community and experiencing it first-hand.

"You know I've struggled myself, so I understand what people are going through," she said.

"I was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time to get this going."

The Free Store's back-to-school event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More P.E.I. news