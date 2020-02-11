Why Summerside is creating a venue just for food trucks

Summerside is planning to carve out a corner of Prince Edward Island's second-largest city just for food trucks.

The new venue will be called Street Eats and will be in the Harbour Quay parking lot on Heather Moyse Drive.

"We're trying to look at something positive, create some traffic downtown, create a bit of vibrancy and something new for the residents, and if the bubble is open, something new for visitors as well," said Gary Doucette, property manager for the Summerside Port Corporation. The project is a collaboration between the port and Downtown Summerside.

The city has welcomed food trucks for several years, he said, but has been looking for a permanent home for them for a while.

"They ... attract a really good clientele to us, so we're looking to build on that base," Doucette said.

'Help everybody'

The plans include a deck slightly larger than seven square metres, with picnic tables and a roof, plus more picnic tables on the grass. There will be walkways to each food truck with solid footing underfoot, and washroom facilities in a special trailer with wheelchair access.

It'll be something new and it might just kick on for us and for downtown and for the food venues, and help everybody. — Gary Doucette

The venue will be lit at night and there will be occasional entertainment, Doucette said. The court would be open seven days a week from around mid-June till late September.

The city is now seeking applications from food trucks and would like three or four this year, to start. Doucette said there has already been plenty of interest.

"We can kind of size it up and test it out," Doucette said. "Haven't seen anything around the Island like what we're trying to attempt to do — maybe it'll be something new and it might just kick on for us and for downtown and for the food venues, and help everybody.

"We'll benefit, they'll benefit, and Summerside will benefit."

