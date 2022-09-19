Man airlifted to hospital, pets perish in Summerside house fire

A young Summerside family is shaken after a fire Sunday night left two of their pets dead, the husband in hospital and his wife wondering where they will live.

Charisa Lykow said she and her husband Nathaniel were frying doughnuts when the oil got too hot and set the wooden microwave stand on fire.

Luckily, their seven-month-old son was staying with his great-grandmother and was not home at the time.

However, Nathaniel was burned so badly he was airlifted to a Halifax hospital with second- and third-degree burns.

One of the family's two cats and a pet rabbit died in the fire.

Their rented three-bedroom apartment was completely destroyed except for a small section in the basement. It was a rent-controlled unit, and they did not have renters' insurance.

Charisa and Nathaniel Lykow's seven-month-old son was not at home at the time of the fire. (Charisa Lykow/Facebook)

"We can basically walk out with the TV that was in the basement and the game console that was in the basement and two grocery bags worth of just small trinkets," Charisa said.

The home was attached to other housing but no other homes were damaged, said Summerside Fire Chief Ron Enman.

"It was a lot of smoke, flames coming out the rear of the building. That's where the kitchen was. We had all 58 members respond with six trucks."

Most of the family's belongings were destroyed in the fire. (Charisa Lykow/Facebook)

Charisa and her son travelled to Halifax on Monday to be with Nathaniel while he recovers. They are staying with family for now.

"As far as we know right now, once we're out of the hospital we're homeless," she said.

"Mentally, I am barely holding it together but we've got a lot of people pouring in to support us and I mean I know we will bounce back from it, it's just a matter of time and a lot of work."