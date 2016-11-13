Summerside seeking new fire truck and volunteers to fill it

The Summerside Fire Department is hoping to get a new truck and some volunteer firefighters to fill it.

The fire department is looking for new volunteers after a few of its members retired, and with a 25-year-old pumper truck also reaching retirement age, a tender has been put out for a new one.

Fire Chief Ron Enman says he knows new firefighters are not going to come into the department with all the skills they need.

"We're willing to train for that," he said.

New recruits have to go through 260 hours of classroom training along with three weekends of practical training.

"During the interview process we lay it all out on the line just how much of a commitment it is, especially that first year," Enman said.

Hectic 1st year

Volunteers are also expected at weekly practices and monthly meetings on top of attending emergency calls, he said.

"It's hectic for them, you know, and on top of all the requirements that they need for the Level 1 they have full-time jobs, they have families, there is a lot that goes on," Enman said.

The department is open to anyone willing to apply, but applicants should live in the area and be in good physical condition, Enman said.

Applications should be dropped off at the fire station by 1 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Hoping to add new truck

The fire department also hopes to replace the pumper truck. Enman said not replacing the truck could affect insurance rates in the city, but he said this will hold rates steady.

Enman said the new truck will be able to pump foam, something the 25-year-old truck can't do.

The department currently has two active pumper trucks that were purchased in 2016 for around $450,000 each, so Enman said he expects the new truck to ring in around $500,000.

The tender closes Sept. 6 and it will take a year to get the truck, so Enman said he expects it in 2020.

