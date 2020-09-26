Summerside fire station in need of $1.6M in repairs, councillor says

An engineering report shows some major problems with the 60-year-old building that houses one of the Summerside's two fire stations, says the chair of Summerside's fire, police and emergency measures committee.

Coun. Barb Ramsay said Station One on Foundry Street is in need of either major repairs or replacement. She said the study was prompted after council toured the fire hall about nine months ago.

"The basement basically flooded at all times, so I'm sure there's lots of mould down there," said Ramsay. "The roof is leaking. Part of it blew up during Dorian last year, so we've had that repaired. The floors are hollow. The problems in the building are extensive."

Ramsay said the repairs would cost $1.6 million. A meeting will be held Oct. 5 with the mayor, CAO and fire chief to begin discussions on how to proceed.

