4 rescued from apartment fire in Summerside

There were some tense moments Sunday night when firefighters were called to a fire in Summerside, P.E.I.

The call about a fire at a six-unit apartment building came into the fire station about 11:15 p.m., said Chief Ron Enman. The caller said it looked like people were trapped on upper floors, and Enman said that's what they found when they arrived on the scene.

"One lady [was] coming down the fire escape. We got her down immediately but we still had two people out on the roof of the structure and one gentleman half out a third story window," he said.

The building, on the corner of Fitzroy and Summer streets, is only about a half block from the fire station so the response was quick, Enman said.

"I don't think I've ever seen the ladder truck ready to extend and get into action so quick. The boys were right on their game," he said.

'It could have been definitely a different ending,' says Chief Ron Enman. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"They picked the guy out of the third-storey window. There was a lot of smoke coming out and he was half hanging out. We got those rescues done and then we focused on the fire."

Following those rescues, a secondary search found no one else in the building. Firefighters turned their attention to the fire itself and were able to knock it down quickly, Enman said.

There were 11 people in total in the building, as well as five animals. Seven people were able to get out on their own. There were no serious injuries, he said.

"It was a great effort on everybody's part. It went really well. It could have been definitely a different ending."

The Summerside fire chaplain and the Red Cross were able to find shelter for the seven displaced residents, he said.