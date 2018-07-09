Fire forces family of 5 out of home
A family of five has been forced out of their home after a fire in Summerside on Sunday afternoon.
Red Cross helping with emergency lodging, food and clothing
A family of five has been forced out of their home after a fire in Summerside on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on MacEachern Street.
One person was home at the time, and escaped without injury.
The inside of the house had extensive damage.
The Red Cross says is helping the family with emergency housing, food and clothing.