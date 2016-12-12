Summerside fire deliberately set, investigators believe
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are investigating a fire that investigators believe was deliberately set.
No one home at time of fire
Police received a call that a home on Palmer Street was on fire at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday.
There was nobody home at the time and no one was injured in the fire. After it was out, investigators found evidence suggesting arson.
Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them. They are also interested in speaking with any residents of the area who have home surveillance cameras.
The provincial fire marshal's office is helping with the investigation.
