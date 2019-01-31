Fire in Summerside shuts down street

Firefighters in Summerside are asking people to avoid the area around the old P.E.I. government garage on Pope Road as they continue to work on a fire there.

Pope Road is closed around the Greenwood Drive area.

Firefighters got the call at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. They say the fire is under control but it was serious, with flames coming through the roof.

Police are also on the scene.

