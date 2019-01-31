New
Fire in Summerside shuts down street
Firefighters in Summerside are asking people to avoid the area around the old P.E.I. government garage on Pope Road as they continue to work on a fire there.
Old government garage in flames
Pope Road is closed around the Greenwood Drive area.
Firefighters got the call at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. They say the fire is under control but it was serious, with flames coming through the roof.
Police are also on the scene.
With files from Stephanie Kelly