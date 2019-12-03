Family escapes Summerside house fire without injury

The Canadian Red Cross is helping a family of four after a fire damaged their home in Summerside, P.E.I., Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a bungalow on Beaver Street around 9:30 p.m.

No one was injured and everyone made it out of the house unharmed, officials said.

When crews arrived, the garage and two vehicles were on fire, says Ron Enman, chief with the Summerside fire department.

"There was one vehicle inside the garage and then there was their SUV was in the driveway in front of the garage," Enman said.

Cause not yet determined

"It's just a beautiful home, it's just such a shame, you know, a young family with two small children. But the main thing is everybody got out — that's the most important thing," Enman said.

'The main thing is everybody got out,' says Summerside fire chief Ron Enman. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The house sustained heavy smoke and water damage, he said.

The fire marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have helped the woman, man, and two children with emergency purchases like clothing, food, blankets, and comfort toys for the children, the organization said in a written release.

Relatives of the family have provided a cottage nearby where the family will stay for now.

A vehicle inside the garage, as well as this SUV in the driveway, both burned in the fire. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

