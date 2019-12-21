Summerside family overwhelmed by support following fire

It's the last Saturday before Christmas and the Heckkner family is in their living room.

Kirk is playing video games with his sons, Sunny and Donovan, while his wife, Beth, watches on.

"It makes me smile to see the Christmas tree," said Kirk.

The family has settled into their new rental home in Summerside. After a tough month, Kirk is glad the tree is up in time for Christmas.

In early December, a fire ripped through the family's house in Summerside. The family of four escaped unharmed but had property destroyed.

Tremendous support

After the fire, the Heckkners received tremendous support from the community. It came as a shock, said Beth.

Almost immediately, neighbours and members of the community offered a warm meal, someone to talk to, clothing for the family, toys for the children, money — anything they could to help.

Beth's choir group began raising money. A local artist sold his work with all donations going toward the family. Sunny's classmates donated what they could.

The support has been overwhelming, say Kirk and Beth, and the family is extremely grateful.

"It's something that could be such a tragedy," said Kirk. "But with the love and support that we've received it turns into a blessing."

The Heckkners home was damaged earlier this month. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

For Beth, the generosity speaks to the character of people living on P.E.I.

"People are just so generous and thoughtful of each other. Every single day. And so when something like this happens, it was just such a beautiful example of of how that can really come together," she said.

She said she's going to use the kindness she experienced to teach her children.

'I feel welcome to be home'

Kirk was born on the Island, but moved away when he was young. The family moved back last year.

For both Kirk and Beth, this is the first time they've truly felt at home and part of the community.

"It just feels great to be loved and accepted into the community," said Kirk. "I feel welcome to be home."

"I don't feel like an outsider anymore," said Beth.

The family can't begin to thank the community enough.

"I can't express how much appreciation I have for all of the love and support that have made things easier and happier for us through this tough time," Kirk said.

Pay it forward

After the outpouring of support, the Heckkners both agreed that they're going to pay the generosity forward in any way they can.

"I just want to, you know, put that $20 in the pot when you hear about so and so," she said. "Every single time."

The Christmas tree provides Kirk Heckkner with a good feeling. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The family was able to get a Christmas tree thanks to a donation.

While out shopping, they came across a family who couldn't a afford a tree. So the Heckkners bought them one.

"It was nice to be able to give something back," said Kirk.

