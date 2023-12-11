P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office deems fatal Summerside fire accidental

A fire that killed a man in Summerside over the weekend has been deemed accidental by the P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a duplex on Boswell Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

One man died in the fire. His name and age have not been released.

A second man was able to escape through a window with the help of two contractors working on the roof at the time.

P.E.I.'s deputy fire marshal, John Chisholm, said the fire was caused by smoking materials that were improperly extinguished on the second floor of the duplex.

"An ember can exist for a while until it reaches a point where it ignites other combustible materials. If it's paper materials, it grows faster because of the type of material that's burning," Chisholm said. "The fire grew in size at that time."

He said fire marshals and Summerside firefighters looked extensively at the burn patterns and determined the fire was not a result of any work being done at the site.

"The two individuals that were working on the roof went to extraordinary lengths to try and save the individuals [in the duplex], and actually they did make one save," said Chisholm.

Fire safety tips

The P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office advises smokers to go outdoors and make sure cigarettes or other smoking materials are properly extinguished in sand or water in a wide-based bucket.

Anyone smoking indoors should extinguish the material in water and place the ashes in a non-combustible container — never in a garbage can — that can be taken outside as soon as possible.

Islanders should also check the batteries in their smoke detectors regularly to ensure they're working properly.