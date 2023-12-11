1 dead in Summerside house fire

A residential fire in Summerside on Saturday afternoon has killed a man.

Summerside police and fire department responded to a fire on Boswell Crescent after a 911 call at 2:40 p.m. AT on Saturday.

The fire killed an adult man. Another person had to escape through a second-floor window with help from two roofing contractors working on the roof when the fire started.

The roofers and the man who escaped were examined at hospital and released.

Police said in a release the cause is not believed to be criminal.

Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Section, the P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office and the Provincial Coroner's Office are all involved in the investigation.